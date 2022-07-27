Azerbaijan nabs former judge on corruption charges

By Azernews

Ilyas Mahmudov, former judge of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit City Court, has been detained on corruption charges, Azernews reports per the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The Main Anti-Corruption Department initiated a criminal investigation under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code based on the materials received by the Labour and Social Security Ministry and the Justice Ministry on the cases of unlawful assignment of pensions by illegal decisions adopted on behalf of the Sumgayit City Court.

The investigation established that there are grounds for suspicion that Ilyas Mahmudov in exchange for making an unlawful decision to satisfy the claims of plaintiffs in various civil cases pending in its proceedings, extorted bribes from individuals, due to which, in two cases, he adopted unlawful resolutions.

At the same time, there were suspicions that Mahmudov deliberately included false information in 25 rulings issued during his work on other cases which were in his proceedings, and sent illegal judicial acts related to determining the length of service and disability to the relevant authorities.

“These actions of the former judge caused serious damage to the legally protected interests of the state, which entailed the payment of illegally assigned pensions in the total amount of AZN243,441 ($143,200),” the statement reads.

Based on the collected evidence, Mahmudov was charged under Articles 295.1 (delivering a knowingly unjust verdict, decision, ruling), 308.2 (abuse of official powers resulting in serious consequences), 311.3.2 (a repeated receipt of a large-amount bribe), and 313 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against him by court decision.

“Comprehensive operational and investigative measures are ongoing to establish other circumstances in the case,” the statement reads.