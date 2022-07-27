Azerbaijan confirms 306 more COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 306 new COVID-19 cases, 258 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 796,882 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 785,166 of them have recovered, and 9,739 people have died. Currently, 1,977 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,739 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,029,737 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 2,714 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 26.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 635 citizens, the second dose to 136 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,649 citizens. Some 294 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,807,963 vaccine doses were administered, 5,365,003 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,242 people – the second dose, 3,332,374 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,344 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.