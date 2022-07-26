Renowned photographer awarded with Dostluq Order

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has awarded renowned photographer Reza Deghati Dostluq Order, Azernews reports.

For many years, the photographer has drawn the attention of the world community to the Azerbaijani realities.

Famous photographer Reza Deghati has been traveling across the world for over 40 years.

Reza Deghati for the first time visited Azerbaijan in 1987. In 1997, he lived in Azerbaijan for several months and traveled across the country capturing the ordinary people in their everyday life, customs, and traditions of various people.

The world-famous photographer has always drawn attention to the Black January and Khojaly genocide that befell the Azerbaijani people in the 1990s.

He provided insight into the results of Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities, which he witnessed in Azerbaijan as a result of the Armenian aggression.

As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

The photographer was awarded Glory Medal of the University of Missouri and the title of honorary doctor of the American University of Paris (AUP). For his services, the French government awarded him the National Order of Merit.

In 2013, his exhibition "Azerbaijan - Land of Tolerance" organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The same exhibition was shown at UN headquarters in New York and the European Parliament in Brussels.