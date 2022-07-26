Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 cases, 68 recoveries

By Trend





Azerbaijan has detected 102 new COVID-19 cases, 68 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 796,576 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,908 of them have recovered, and 9,735 people have died. Currently, 1,933 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,860 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,025,998 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 18 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 25.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 6 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 8 citizens. Some 4 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,805,249 vaccine doses were administered, 5,364,368 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,106 people – the second dose, 3,330,725 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,050 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.