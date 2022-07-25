Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: July 18-24

By Azernews

NATION

Historic Azerbaijan-EU MoU

A smart aleck with an untrammelled propensity for habitual criticism of EU-Azerbaijani relations for lack of a practical move in the energy field was decisively silenced yesterday. Baku and Brussels signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding, envisaging a holistic design, ranging from investment in Azerbaijan’s gas sector, including field exploration and the existing pipeline, augmentation of volumes exported to Europe, and the fundamentals of the gradual switch to renewables.

Resettlement of citizens to Zangilan's Aghali village underway

The Great Return process started with the return of natives of Zangilan’s Aghali village to their homes, Azerbaijan’s territories that were liberated from the Armenian occupation back in 2020. A total of 10 families, made up of 58 people, have already been resettled to Aghali village. In the upcoming five days, 41 families (201 people) will also be resettled in Aghali village.

Azerbaijani, Turkish, Pakistani parliament speakers ink Istanbul Declaration

Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Pakistan have signed a declaration as part of the second trilateral meeting of the parliament speakers in Istanbul, Turkiye, on July 21. In their press statements following the signing ceremony, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, as well as her Turkish and Pakistani counterparts Mustafa Sentop and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf respectively - stressed that the signed Istanbul declaration is of great importance in terms of further development of relations between the three fraternal countries.

Armenia builds combat position in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in breach of trilateral deal

The Armenian armed forces launched engineering, technical, and construction work to establish combat positions in the Khojaly region's Shushakend village on July 19. To prevent this illegal conduct, which violates the trilateral agreement on Armenia's capitulation, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched warning fire and took all required precautions, including contacting the command of the detachment of Russian peacekeepers temporarily in charge of the area. A troop of peacekeepers arrived at the location of the event an hour later.

Azerbaijan, EU in favor of signing comprehensive agreement soon

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU High Representative for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell have stated that both sides are in favor of concluding a comprehensive agreement soon. The sides made the remarks at the 18th meeting of the Azerbaijan-European Union Cooperation Council that was held under the co-chairmanship of Bayramov and Borrell in Brussels on July 19.

International media put spotlight on new Azerbaijan-EU gas deal

The European Union signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Azerbaijan on July 18, intending to boost gas imports from the energy-rich South Caucasus country as the EU strives to lessen reliance on Russia. International media put spotlight on new Azerbaijan-EU gas deal, credits Baku reliable role.

BUSINESS

Interview with former U.S. Ambassador Matthew Bryza

In an exclusive interview with Azernews, the former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza spoke about his expectations of Ursula von der Leyen's visit to Azerbaijan, the expected gas agreement, the country's role in the world market, and the personal role of President Ilham Aliyev to this end.

MoU in energy sector

Azerbaijan and the European Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation in the energy field. The document was signed by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen.

Korea provides grant to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Ministry and Korea’s International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed a grant agreement to support the development of innovation policy in Azerbaijan. The agreement was signed by Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and KOICA’s Director of Azerbaijan office Moon Jong Hyun. The concept behind the $2 million grant project is to prepare a strategic roadmap for innovation, in order to increase the efficiency of innovation policy in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani-Egyptian diplomatic relations

The year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, and Azernews will focus on some major aspects of the 30-year-long history of the two nations. Throughout these years, Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations have developed constructively in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Azerbaijan, Germany ink accord for aluminum products manufacturing

Azerbaijan and Germany have signed an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture for the production of aluminum products. The document was signed between Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and Germany's Achenbach Buschhütten company. Within the framework of the cooperation, the production of aluminum rolling products in Ganja, with an annual production capacity of 105,000 tons and an investment of $132 million in the first phase is planned.

Azerbaijan, Turkiye ink MoU in social protection sector

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have signed a memorandum of understanding in the social protection sector. The document was signed between Azerbaijan’s Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev with Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik, who is paying a visit to Azerbaijan. The memorandum is aimed at developing social welfare projects for persons with disabilities, the elderly, children, women, war veterans, and martyrs’ families, as well as exchanging knowledge, experience, and improving services.

CULTURE

Historical artifact returns to Azerbaijan

A historical artifact has been returned to Azerbaijan. Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center under the Azerbaijan-Israel International Association (AzIs) Yegana Salman donated an ancient clay tub to the National History Museum. A historical artifact was taken to Israel by an Azerbaijani citizen in the early 1990s of the XX century.

Queen of jazz to perform in Baku

After a long break, Aziza Mustafazada, nicknamed Queen of Jazz, will once again delight her fans in Baku. The concert of a renowned jazz pianist will take place at the Baku Congress Center on October 30.

New project to research mud volcanoes

Mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan have been taken under scientific control. Speaking with journalists, Vice-President of the National Academy of Sciences Ibrahim Guliyev said that the work is being carried out within the project implemented with the funds of an international grant won by the academy. The National Academy of Sciences has installed 22 stations - special sensors, including those around volcanoes.

Memory of outstanding mugham singer honored in Brussels

Khan Shushinky (1901-1979) has significantly enriched Azerbaijan's musical culture. He left after himself a strong school of talented composers and musicians. A memory of the exceptional musician has been honored in Brussels' Bozar Center for Fine Arts.

Rock festival to be on Caspian Sea Shore

Another rock festival will be held in Baku this summer. The rock festival "On Caspian Sea Shore" will take place in Baku on July 30-31. The concert program includes Rasim Muzaffarli, Habib Mirza, Royal Musa, Joseph Abbas, music bands Qara Dervish, SIRR, Dede Baba, Glass, Grey, Coda, and many others.

SPORTS

Qarabag FC has once again shown a brilliant game within UEFA Champions League. The first match of the second qualification round between Qarabag FC and Swiss Zurich ended 3:2 in Qarabag's favor. Ibrahim Vadzhi and Kadi Borges scored for the team. The return match will take place in Switzerland on July 27.

TRAVEL

With its numerous natural beauties, Zagatala boasts some of the most beautiful destinations. So, nature lovers safely add this Azerbaijani northern region to their bucket list. Half of its territory is mountainous and covered with thick forests. The region is well-known for its hazelnuts and walnuts. Zagatala has a heap of wonderful places to explore during a trip.

WORLD

Tory leadership race

The triangle of the Tory leadership race has finally assumed its official shape. Sunak is in the lead, and the question is whom the Former Chancellor of the Exchequer will face in two-horse race. Given the momentum Liz Truss has gained after the fourth round, it appears that the Foreign Secretary is close to battling out Penny Mordaunt, despite being six votes behind at present, on Thursday.

Asian games postponed

The Asian Games 2022 have been postponed until 2023 amid the rising COVID-19 cases in China. The sporting event was slated to take place from September 10 to 25, 2022. As for now, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced that the Asian Games 2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Chainsmokers to perform at the edge of space

The Chainsmokers will become the first musicians to perform at the edge of space. American electronic DJ and production duo signed a contract to participate in one of the first flights to be organized by World View, a space tourism company. Band members will be placed in an airtight capsule for the concert.

