Azerbaijani state always shows care, attention to martyr families - veteran

By Trend

Azerbaijani state always shows care and attention to martyr families and veterans, Hero of the 2020 Second Karabakh War Azer Abdullazade told Trend.

“We are grateful for this to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev,” Abdullazade said.

He stressed that the head of state always shows great attention and care for the martyr families and veterans, is interested in their problems, and gives instructions for their solutions.

"The martyr families and veterans are provided with apartments and private houses, and necessary work is carried out to ensure their social protection. I highly value the attention shown to me by the state,” the war hero said.

“I want to thank the President of Azerbaijan, the Victorious Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev for his attention and care. I’m proud of participation in the Second Karabakh War," Abdullazade noted.

According to him, his requests to any local state institutions are immediately considered.

"I’m a resident of Tartar. When I appeal to state institutions in Tartar or Baku, they immediately consider my request and provide the necessary assistance," he stressed.