Azerbaijani army’s rocket, artillery units hold fire drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery units have conducted fire drills under the annual combat training plan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the units providing fire support were transferred from their permanent deployment locations to the assembly zones and assigned firing positions in line with the plan.

It added that during the drills, which were held in environments comparable to real battles, the responsibilities of detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with precise fire were accomplished.

The drills' major goals were to improve the management abilities of rocket and artillery unit commanders, increase servicemen's knowledge and skills, organize actions during combat operations, and establish interoperability with other types of troops, the ministry underlined.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills on a regular basis to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



