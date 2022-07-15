Azerbaijan confirms 155 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 155 new COVID-19 cases, 43 patients have recovered, and one citizen has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 794,247 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,874 of them have recovered, and 9,723 people have died. Currently, 650 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,410 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,996,835 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,935 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 15.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 395 citizens, the second dose to 142 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,220 citizens. Some 178 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,787,674 vaccine doses were administered, 5,360,841 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,878 people – the second dose, 3,319,936 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 251,019 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.