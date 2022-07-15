MP talks possible introduction of mask regime in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Coronavirus infections increase during autumn months and all steps in the measures against COVID-19 should be taken in accordance with the experience gained, Deputy Chairman of the Health Committee of the Azerbaijani parliament (Milli Majlis) Rashad Mahmudov told Trend.

According to him, the possibility of imposing a strict quarantine regime is low.

"Although COVID-19 infection rates are low in European countries, usage of medical masks in public transport is now mandatory in some states, and people understand and accept it,” Mahmudov said.

"If there's an increase in infections, wearing masks, especially in closed spaces, in public transport, may be introduced," Mahmudov noted.

Deputy also emphasized the importance of vaccination against COVID-19.

According to Mahmudov, it is necessary to be vaccinated on time to protect people during COVID-19.