Azerbaijani YASHAT Foundation talks solving matters of martyr families, wounded servicemen

By Trend

The issues related to social protection of martyr families, persons with disabilities, and Karabakh war veterans are of major concern for Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev said within Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

According to him, Azerbaijan is currently implementing a multifaceted social welfare policy.

"Following the second Karabakh war, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population initiated social protection activities for war veterans and families of martyrs. The ministry has been thoroughly investigating complaints received from the war participants," Aliyev stated.

He also outlined direct visual testing of veterans conducted by social expert commissions under the ministry.

"The ministry has a moral obligation to render necessary social services to the mentioned group of people in the post-second Karabakh war period. Azerbaijan will subsequently continue its activities on the matter. Members of the martyrs' families and veterans can contact the ministry for any issues," the deputy minister said.



