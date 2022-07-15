Attention to martyr families, disabled vets - among social policy priorities in Azerbaijan, MPs say

By Trend

The attention to martyr families and disabled veterans in Azerbaijan is one of the priority directions of the state’s social policy, MP Jeyhun Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, measures aimed at improving living conditions and increasing the social well-being of the martyr families are constantly taken in the country.

“Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world where the martyr families and disabled veterans are given great attention and care, and the state provides them with apartments and cars," Mammadov also noted.

He stressed that more than 13,000 people from the above category in Azerbaijan have been provided with housing, and 7,400 - with cars.

"This is a big figure. Participants and veterans of the first Karabakh war, standing in line, will be provided with housing in the near future,” Mammadov said.

“All the above testifies to the successful implementation of social policy in Azerbaijan. The state is taking important steps to further improve the well-being of people in this category. This attention and care will continue in the future," the MP added.

According to another MP, Azer Badamov, the state always pays attention to the martyr families and war disabled citizens.

"President Ilham Aliyev's meetings with our servicemen injured during the 2020 second Karabakh war, and instructions given by him on the spot to solve certain problems are a clear display of this concern,” Badamov said. “At all meetings, the head of state instructs officials to pay attention to the problems of martyr families and disabled veterans. In accordance with the presidential orders, many state programs are being implemented to strengthen the social protection of martyr families and disabled veterans.”

“A lump-sum allowance in the amount of 11,000 manat ($6,470) was paid and a monthly allowance was assigned to all martyr families. All disabled people, depending on the disability degree, are paid insurance funds and are assigned pensions,” the MP noted.

“A state program is being implemented to improve the living conditions of martyr families and disabled veterans. Within the framework of these programs, more than 12,500 martyr families and disabled veterans were provided with housing or private houses. This program provides housing for all martyr families and disabled veterans until 2025,” he further said.

“More than 7,500 cars have been provided to the disabled veterans of the first and second Karabakh wars, and the implementation of this program continues. Expenses for the education of martyrs’ children are covered by the state, and health camps are organized for them,” Badamov noted.

“By the order of the head of state, the YASAT Foundation was established, and at the expense of donations received by the foundation, the rehabilitation of disabled veterans is carried out, and their treatment is organized abroad. Citizens who have lost limbs are provided with high-tech prostheses. The state is also creating rehabilitation centers that organize the treatment of thousands of veterans," added Badamov.