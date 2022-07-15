Mine blasts in Karabakh wound civilians

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens were injured as a result of two separate mine blasts in the liberated lands, Azernews reports.

On July 14, 2022, a mine explosion incident occurred in Jabrayil region’s Dagtumas village in an area that was not cleared of mines.

A cargo transport vehicle belonging to Azersun Holding LLC hit a TM 62 P anti-tank mine. The driver, Imishli resident Mammadov Shamil (26), was injured as a result of the mine blast and was hospitalized, Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency has reported.

The agency once again appeals to the citizens not to enter dangerous and suspicious areas and refrain from touching unknown objects they come across.

In the same vein, on July 14, around 1400 hours, the Khojavand district prosecutor's office received information regarding a Turkish citizen, Yalpiri Yildiray (35), hitting a landmine in the region's Tagaverd village, the Prosecutor-General’s office reported.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim, who worked as an excavator driver in a construction company, suffered various degrees of bodily injuries as a result of the incident, while carrying out repair and construction in that area, it added.

Currently, the Khojavand district prosecutor's office is investigating the fact.