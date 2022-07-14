TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijani serviceman dies of gunshot wound

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Ruslan Manafzada, an Azerbaijani army serviceman, died of a gunshot wound, Azernews reports, citing the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

The incident took place at around 2300 hours on July 13, the report elaborates.

The military prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case under Article 125 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code in connection with the death of soldier Manafzada Ruslan Sharif oglu, a full-time active military serviceman of the Azerbaijan army, as a consequence of an assault weapon fire, the ministry said.

