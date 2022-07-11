Azerbaijan confirms 37 more COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 37 new COVID-19 cases, 35 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,732 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,644 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 369 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,018 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,986,078 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 13 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1 citizen, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 12 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 13,781,770 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,466 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,347 people – the second dose, 3,316,498 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,459 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.