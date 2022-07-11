Freight wagons of Georgian railway train carrying raw sugar to Azerbaijan rolled over

By Trend

Three freight wagons of the Georgian railways, transporting raw sugar from the Black Sea region to Azerbaijan, rolled over near Azerbaijan’s Saatli railway station, on July 9, at approximately 20:30 (GMT+4), press service of Azerbaijan Railways told Trend.

According to press service, the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction of one of the wagons.

Delegation of Azerbaijan railways went to the scene of the accident.

Urgent measures are taken to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident. The size of the damage to the railway infrastructure is yet to be determined. Train traffic will be restored in the Saatli-Imishli area soon.