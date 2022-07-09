Construction of TV tower in Azerbaijan's Shusha may start this year - official

By Trend

A decision was made to build a special TV tower in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in order to ensure modern TV and radio broadcasting throughout the country's Karabakh region, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydin Karimov said at a meeting of heads of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, held in the city, Trend reports.

“We hope that its construction will begin this year,” Karimov noted.

According to him, restoration work is underway on the territory of three important monuments - the mosques of Ashaghi Govhar Agha, Yukhari Govhar Agha and Saatli.

"One of the main projects planned for this year, the construction of a school for 960 pupils, continues in the city," added the official.