Azerbaijan makes amendments to list of subordinate institutions outside Ministry of Culture

By Trend

The amendments have been made to the list of subordinate institutions outside the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the explanation to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 261, the Cinema Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan public legal entity has been established under the Ministry of Culture following the Presidential Decree No 1667 dated April 20, 2022.

Hence, the 'Public legal entities' section was created in the list of subordinate institutions outside the Ministry of Culture, and the mentioned agency was added to the section.