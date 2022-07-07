Azerbaijani army launches weapon repair facility in one of military units

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Army has commissioned a weapon repair workshop in one of its military units, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the defense minister's directives, the military unit, which was built on the Baku Gas Construction Details factory's base, specialized in upgrading tank and armored vehicles, as well as rocket-artillery weaponry that is available in the army's arsenal, the ministry said.

It added that the technological sequence is followed, and a guarantee for the engine, undercarriage, communications equipment, and weapons is provided in the correct order during the repair process.

The newly commissioned weapons repair workshop, which is part of the military unit, repairs rocket-artillery weapons, their equipment, recoil mechanisms, and other parts in conformity with repair technology.

All repaired weapons are subjected to shooting range tests after being fixed in the workshop.

The military unit where the new repair facility was inaugurated has been in operation since 1992.

Earlier, Defense Industry Deputy Minister Mehman Bakhishov said that Azerbaijan would produce 66 types of new weapons and military equipment in 2022. The ministry is focused on developing the defense sector by producing new equipment at its factories, the deputy minister noted.

Bakhishov added that in general, more than 1,000 types of defense products were produced, which were supplied to the warehouses of the Azerbaijani armed forces.