Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

By Trend

Some 2,140 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 541 citizens, the second dose to 188 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,254 citizens. Some 157 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,776,901 vaccine doses were administered, 5,358,266 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,859 people – the second dose, 3,313,744 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,032 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.