Army holds training session for reservists to boost combat readiness

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army is conducting a training session for reservists under the approved annual plan, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

“The main purpose of the session, involving a group of reservists, is to increase their level of combat training and improve their knowledge and skills,” the ministry stressed.

During the training session, reservists will have the chance not only to improve their military skills but also to become acquainted with samples of new weapons and military equipment that have recently been integrated into the Azerbaijan army's weaponry, as well as to study the rules of their usage.

The training session will last until July 23, the ministry added.

It should be noted that, under the law on military service, Azerbaijani citizens can be involved in the 10-day training sessions.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.