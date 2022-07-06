Azerbaijani top officials visit liberated lands to inspect rehabilitation activities

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

A delegation led by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov paid another visit to the liberated territories on July 5, Azernews reports.

The mission comprised Samir Nuriyev, the head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, as well as the Coordination Headquarters (created for the centralized resolution of issues in the liberated regions), and the leaders of other relevant state agencies.

The delegation first paid tribute to the monument erected to honor the martyrs of the 44-day war in Tartar region’s Sugovushan settlement.

Later, the Sugovushan-1 hydropower station and the Sugovushan reservoir were inspected, Baba Rzayev, president of Azerenergy power company, and Zaur Mikayilov, chairman of Melioration and Water Management company, gave information about the work done in connection with the tasks set by the Azerbaijani president. Then, Azada Huseynova, deputy chairwoman of the State Tourism Agency, reported on the work done in connection with the tourism development concept.

Chairman of Azarishiq power company, President of Canoe and Rowing Federation Vugar Ahmadov gave detailed information to the delegation about the implemented projects.

The delegation also inspected the repair and restoration work carried out in private houses intended for tourism in Sugovushan settlement. The president’s special representative in the Karabakh economic region (except for Shusha region), Emin Huseynov made a presentation on the works carried out in the liberated territories.

Members of the delegation also visited the liberated Talish village of Tartar. Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee Anar Guliyev spoke about the project of the village, and Azada Huseynova informed the delegation about the tourism development concept of the village worked out in line with the latest presidential instructions.

During the tour to the Shahbulag Castle, information regarding the Shahbulag Tourism Complex project was shared. Later, those who had gone been to ANAMA's Agdam mobile field camp were acquainted with the camp and demining activities.

Members of the group toured the digital control center of the Garabagh Regional Electricity Network in Agdam city, and subsequently, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the delegation on the work done in the Agdam Industrial Park.

Members of the group were also shown around the construction site of the Agdam residential complex.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Foundation Anar Alakbarov gave detailed information about the work carried out in the Agdam Juma Mosque restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Later, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev introduced the delegation to the progress of the construction work carried out at secondary school No.1 in Agdam.

At the end of the visit, the delegation got acquainted with the conditions created at the headquarters of the special representation of the Azerbaijani president in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic region (except for Shusha region).

During the visit, appropriate instructions and recommendations were provided to the heads of the relevant institutions for all reconstruction and restoration activities, as well as infrastructure projects, to be carried out in line with President Ilham Aliyev's orders.