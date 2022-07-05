Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Garapapag-Chayli road

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree allocating funds for the construction of the Garapapag–Chayli highway in Gazakh District on July 5, Azernews reports.

In keeping with the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated AZN6.9 million ($2.29 million) for the construction of the Garapapag–Chayli highway, linking three settlements with a population of 14,000 inhabitants, in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.9 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".