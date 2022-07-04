Azerbaijan confirms 17 more COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 17 new COVID-19 cases, 11 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,388 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,453 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 218 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,574 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,972,527 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 41 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 4.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into one citizen, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 40 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 13,772,531 vaccine doses were administered, 5,356,989 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,386 people – the second dose, 3,311,443 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,713 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.