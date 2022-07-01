Azerbaijan confirms 29 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 29 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,302 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,383 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 202 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,653 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,966,738 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,908 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 579 citizens, the second dose to 246, while the third dose and the next doses to 922 citizens. Some 161 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,768,446 vaccine doses were administered, 5,355,145 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,038 people – the second dose, 3,309,825 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,438 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.