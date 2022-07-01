Russia eyes launching flights from St. Petersburg to Baku

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Russia's UTair Aviation considers launching flights from St. Petersburg to Baku in July 2022, President of UTair Oleg Semenov said.

According to him, the company has significantly expanded the route network to Azerbaijan this year. He added that in early 2022, UTair launched direct flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's Ganja and Nakhchivan, while the flights to Baku were operated from Moscow, Surgut, and Tyumen.

Moreover, the regular flights from Chechnya's Grozny and Ufa to Baku have been carried out since June 2022, and now the company is considering starting flights from St. Petersburg in July 2022. UTair has also lately launched direct flights from Russia's Ufa to Baku for the first time.

"We will further open new routes to provide our passengers with direct flights both within Russia and the CIS," Semenov stated.

Azerbaijan and Russian regions have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijani investments in Russia's economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of these investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion, with $5 billion invested in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.