Azerbaijani army’s commando units hold drills [VIDEO

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s commando units have conducted drills under the annual combat training plan, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

“In practical training, the commandos overcome the obstacles with high professionalism and accomplish the tasks of opening the scout trail obstacle and destroying the imaginary enemy. During the exercises, held to further improve commandos' individual skills, as well as fire and tactical training, the assigned tasks are being successfully accomplished,” the ministry said.

On June 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of a new commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar region. This was the second commando military unit commissioned in the liberated regions, following the one founded in Hadrut on December 24, 2021.

“Today we are opening another military unit of the newly-established commando forces in Kalbajar. This shows that the process of army building after the second Karabakh war is in full swing and the commando forces, along with all other armed forces, have all the capabilities to fulfill the tasks facing the country, protect our territorial integrity and our borders,” Aliyev stressed addressing the servicemen in the opening ceremony.

Earlier, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.



