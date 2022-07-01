OIC Baku conference participants visit liberated lands

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Participants in the OIC conference have visited liberated Shusha and Dashalti village, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency

The delegation included OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, tourism ministers, deputy ministers, the president, and ambassadors of the Arab Tourism Organization, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Iran, Gambia, Niger, Malaysia, Sudan, Uganda, and Gabon.

During their visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the OIC conference participants witnessed the consequences of the Armenian vandalism.

They also got acquainted with the restoration work carried out in Ashaghi Govhar Agha and Yukhari Govhar Agha mosques.

The OIC delegation was informed about the tourism potential of Dashalti village.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev noted that the agency has developed a tourism development strategy for Shusha and Dashalti.

Chairman of the Shusha City State Reserve Maftun Abbasov briefed the delegates on the history of Shusha, reconstruction work after the Second Karabakh War, as well as historical and cultural monuments of Islamic heritage.

The 11th Conference of Ministers of Tourism of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation kicked off in Baku on June 27-29.

Over 160 delegates from 39 countries including tourism ministers of the OIC countries, heads of tourism associations, and other officials attended the conference.

The conference adopted the resolution on tourism development and the Baku Declaration.

The resolution on tourism ministers condemns the illegal exploitation of natural resources, destruction of urban ecological infrastructure, cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as the demolition of Islamic cultural and historical monuments in Armenia.

The document also reflects a decision regarding the involvement of the member states' private sector in implementing infrastructure development projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.