Participants of OIC conference visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories

By Trend





The visit by Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha and representatives of the OIC member states to Azerbaijan's liberated territories commenced within the 11th Conference of Ministers of Tourism of the OIC Member States on June 29, the State Tourism Agency told Trend.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Naghiyev informed representatives of the OIC member states, visiting the Fuzuli International Airport, on the airport's role in the socio-economic development of the Fuzuli district, as well as in regional tourism.

A delegation consisting of tourism ministers, deputy ministers of Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Iran, Gambia, Niger, Malaysia, Sudan, Uganda, Gabon, the president of the Arab Tourism Organization, and ambassadors will take a look at cultural monuments, mosques, and other cultural heritage sites subjected to the Armenian aggression.

Moreover, the delegation will pay a visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha, and get acquainted with the ancient buildings of Islamic heritage and the tourism potential.

On June 28, the 11th Conference of Ministers of Tourism of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, organized by the State Tourism Agency, hosted the adoption of a Resolution on the tourism development, and the Baku Declaration.

The Resolution on tourism development condemns the illegal exploitation of natural resources, destruction of urban ecological infrastructure, cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as the demolition of Islamic cultural and historical monuments in Armenia.

The document also reflects a decision regarding the involvement of the member states' private sector in implementing infrastructure development projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.



