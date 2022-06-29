Azerbaijan promotes a group of servicemen on army day

A group of servicemen, awarded by the Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, dated June 25, 2022, were presented with the high military ranks by Minister of Defense, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On June 28, the defense minister received the servicemen, spoke about the consistent measures taken in the sphere of army development and large-scale reforms carried out in the army under the instruction of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Hasanov stressed that in response to the attention and care shown by the state to the army, officers must conscientiously fulfill the military duty assigned to them.

The awarded servicemen expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani president and the leadership of the Defense Ministry and promised to justify the trust placed in them, as well as always be loyal to the Motherland, the people and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The defense minister wished the awarded servicemen success in their further military service, as well as gave relevant instructions and recommendations.