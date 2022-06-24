Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 34 patients have recovered, and a patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,106 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,240 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 149 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,928 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,949,748 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,427 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 24.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 220 citizens, the second dose to 130, while the third dose and the next doses to 958 citizens. Some 119 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,759,231 vaccine doses were administered, 5,353,131 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,852,922 people – the second dose, 3,304,535 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,643 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.