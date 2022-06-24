Azerbaijan sets fine for illegal organ transplantation

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Fines for illegal organ transplantation have been set in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was discussed in the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code, which was discussed on June 22 at an extraordinary meeting of the parliament.

According to the amendments, the illegal removal of a donor organ for transplantation will be punished by a fine ranging from AZN9,000 ($5,290) to AZN15,000 ($8,820), or imprisonment for up to four years (with or without deprivation of the right to take any official positions or engage in any activities for up to three years).

Moreover, the amendments also envision imprisonment of a group of people, an organized group, or a criminal association for repeating the same acts (by prior agreement), misusing the helpless condition of the victim or their material or official position, for a term of three to five years (with or without deprivation of the right to take any official positions or engage in any activities for up to three years).

Besides, according to the amendments, if the transplantation operation negligently caused the death of a person, then that will lead to imprisonment for a term of four to seven years (with or without deprivation of the right to take any positions or engage in any activities for up to three years).

After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.