A friendly meeting between the press secretary of the President of Azerbaijan Azer Gasimov and his former army colleague Ulugbek Matniyazov took place in the Uzbek city of Khorezm, Trend reports.

The meeting took place 38 years later, during a recent visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan.

Azer Gasimov and Ulugbek Matniyazov served together in the Kalinin region of the RSFSR (now the Tver region of the Russian Federation) from 1985 to 1987.