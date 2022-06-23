Azerbaijan plans to complete construction of over 20 projects in 2022

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan is planning to complete 18 projects as well as the construction of five roads through funds allocated for the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories in 2022, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov made the remarks during a discussion of amendments to the Law "On the Government Budget of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2022" (first reading) at a parliamentary session.

In his opinion, when revising part of the unallocated expenses, their distribution by structures also changes.

The amendments noted that an additional of AZN470 million ($276.4 million) was proposed for the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories this year.

Previously, the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" envisaged the allocation of AZN2.2 billion ($1.3 billion) for the above purposes.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The first stage involves resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages involve resolving issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and economic development.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.