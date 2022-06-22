Azerbaijan confirms 27 more COVID-19 cases, 15 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 27 new COVID-19 cases, 15 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,063 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,196 of them have recovered, and 9,716 people have died. Currently, 151 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,807 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,945,598 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,523 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 22.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 260 citizens, the second dose to 189, while the third dose and the next doses to 941 citizens. Some 133 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,756,444 vaccine doses were administered, 5,352,733 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,852,614 people – the second dose, 3,302,691 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,406 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.