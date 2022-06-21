Azerbaijan confirms 21 more COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 21 new COVID-19 cases, 16 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,036 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,181 of them have recovered, and 9,716 people have died. Currently, 139 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,646 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,942,791 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,534 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 21.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 210 citizens, the second dose to 194, while the third dose and the next doses to 994 citizens. Some 136 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,754,921 vaccine doses were administered, 5,352,473 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,852,425 people – the second dose, 3,301,750 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,273 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.