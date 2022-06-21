Azerbaijan extends special quarantine mode, lifts some restrictions

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine mode and lifted some of the restrictions, Azernews reports.

Under the decision, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection and its possible consequences, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended until 0600 (GMT+4) September 1, 2022.

Starting from June 21, the decision removes the requirement that prohibited gatherings in groups of more than 10 people in public places.

The decision also affects the requirement to post on the relevant portal (icaze.e-gov.az) information about the organization and holding of festive events, as well as the signing of an agreement on joint responsibility between the owner of the celebration and the owner of the premises where the event is held.

On February 28, 2020, the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, Azerbaijan implemented a special quarantine mode and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.