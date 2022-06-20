Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 5 new COVID-19 cases, 1 patient has recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,015 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,165 of them have recovered, and 9,716 people have died. Currently, 134 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,490 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,940,145 tests have been conducted so far.

No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 20.

Totally, up until now, 13,753,387 vaccine doses were administered, 5,352,263 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,852,231 people – the second dose, 3,300,756 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 248,137 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.