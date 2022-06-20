Official: Azerbaijan covers about 5m people by social support measures during pandemic

By Azernews

During the COVID-19 pandemic, about 5 million people were covered by comprehensive social support measures in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports with reference to Deputy Labour and Social Security Minister Anar Aliyev.

He made the remarks speaking at the Ministerial Conference of the UN Economic Commission for Europe on “Sustainable peace of all ages: Solidarity throughout life and equal opportunities”, held in Roma, Italy, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the conference, Aliyev noted that the rights and social protection of the elderly are one of the priorities of the Azerbaijani government. He stated that the policy aimed at strengthening social protection in the country is in line with the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Aliyev stated that since 2018, Azerbaijan has been implementing three packages of social reforms covering 4 million people.

“Over the past four years, social payments in the country have increased by 2.7 times, the minimum pension by 2.2 times, the minimum wage by 2.3 times, the average wage by 41 percent, and the average pension by 75 percent,” he said.

He noted that the unique DOST project provides full transparency, efficiency, and convenience to the ministry’s provision of more than 154 types of social services. Aliyev added that since 2018, the ministry has fully automated social services, with 110 out of 173 services provided on an electronic platform.

The deputy minister also briefed on the projects jointly implemented with the UN Development Program and the UN Population Fund.