Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens [PHOTO]

By Trend

Some 1,522 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 189 citizens, the second dose to 256, while the third dose and the next doses to 934 citizens. Some 143 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,752,122 vaccine doses were administered, 5,352,065 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,852,083 people – the second dose, 3,299,954 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Some 248,020 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.