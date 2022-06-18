Azerbaijan confirms 26 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 26 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients have recovered, and a patient has died Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,985 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,151 of them have recovered, and 9,716 people have died. Currently, 118 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,189 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,936,343 tests have been conducted so far.