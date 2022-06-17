Foreign travelers visit Azerbaijan's Shusha city

By Azernews

Foreign travelers arrived in Azerbaijan's Shusha city liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azernews reports.

During the trip, the guests were provided with detailed information about the city, its history, as well as the facts about Armenian vandalism, destruction of many residential buildings, and historical and religious monuments in the city, like other territories of Azerbaijan, which took place during the occupation.

Besides, they were informed about the busts of prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures Uzeyir Hajibayli, Khurshudbanu Natavan and Bulbul, which were also subjected to Armenian vandalism in Shusha.

The travelers also got familiarized with the ongoing construction work in the city.

Later they visited the Shusha fortress, Jidir-Duzu plain, where they viewed the beautiful local nature.

As reported earlier, a total of 24 world-famous travelers from Denmark, Germany, the US, Singapore, Ukraine, Turkiye, Spain, Hungary, India, and Sweden are taking part in the trip.

A trip to Kalbajar and Lachin region is planned for June 17.

Shusha, which was occupied by the Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from the occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a crucial role in Karabakh's liberation, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

Following the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani government prioritized restoration work, including the restoration and preservation of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

The Shusha General Plan was completed quickly, the bust of the great poet Molla Panah Vagif and the museum-mausoleum complex were restored to their original state, the house-museum of vocalist Bulbul and the statue of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli were erected, historical, religious, and architectural monuments, music festivals, and the organization of the Vagif Poetry Days outside the magnificent mausoleum were also restored.