First bus trip from Baku to liberated Fuzuli to be launched by end of June

By Trend

Regular bus trips on Baku-Fuzuli-Baku route will be launched from June 25 as part of the expansion of passenger transportation to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President for the Karabakh Economic Region and the State Road Transport Service have inspected road infrastructure to ensure the safety of transportation. They have also developed a traffic scheme and identified bus stops.

The Baku-Fuzuli bus services are scheduled to be carried out on Saturdays. Firstly, passengers will be able to visit the Merdinli village mosque, Fuzuli city center, and Fuzuli International Airport. Afterward, they will have a chance to see the Ibe sanctuary, Garamammadli spring, Garghabazar caravanserai complex, and Devletyarly village (‘smart village’). Citizens will be accompanied by qualified guides while visiting historical places.

Tickets will available for sale from June 17 on the www.yolumuzqarabaga.az. The passengers should pre-book tickets to and from Fuzuli. Certain citizens, including the Second Karabakh war veterans, National heroes, martyr families and the Karabakh war-disabled, will be able to travel for free.

Furthermore, the drivers have been involved in mine safety trainings by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

For transport safety purposes, the buses will be accompanied by the road patrol service cars of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The ministry also provides for the presence of police officers on the buses.