COVID-19 situation remains stable in Azerbaijan - expert

By Trend

The COVID-19 situation remains stable in Azerbaijan, infectious disease specialist, and hepatologist Mardan Aliyev told Trend.

According to him, there has been no increase in the rate of COVID-19 infections in recent months.

"Covid infections will be gradually reduced, however, this doesn't mean the complete defeat of the virus. Those exposed to the coronavirus must self-isolate and follow the recommendations of doctors. People have gotten too relaxed about Covid due to the decreased number of cases. Thereupon, the number of people wishing to be vaccinated has also decreased. I'd like to recommend all citizens get vaccinated in order to protect themselves against coronavirus," Aliyev said.

Up until now, 792,903 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,103 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 85 people are under treatment in special hospitals.