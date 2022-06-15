Army’s tank units hold driving, fire training to boost combat readiness

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s tank units have conducted driving and fire drills in keeping with the annual combat training plan for 2022, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

“Tank crews overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and improved their driving skills. Tasks on destroying targets were successfully accomplished in fire training exercises,” the ministry said.

The army conducted competitions for the Best Tank Crew title under the approved combat training plan for 2022, according to the earlier report of the Defense Ministry.

As set under terms of the competition, after crossing the minefields and other obstacles, tank crews were required to complete assignments by destroying hypothetical enemy’s ground and air targets, as well as anti-tank vehicles in motion and immobile states, during the specified time period. The choice of the best tank crew will be based on the final results, the ministry elaborated.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

Another report related to the country's armed forces said that the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office has announced the death of a soldier in Kalbajar region, Azernews further adds.

According to the Kalbajar District Military Prosecutor's Office, Private Riyad Aliyarov of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's military unit died as a result of an electric shock on June 13.

The officials of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident and gathered evidence. The Kalbajar District Military Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the case.

According to the Military Prosecutor’s press service, the criminal case was opened by the Kalbajar District Military Prosecutor's Office under article 342.1-1 (non-fulfillment or improper fulfillment by a chief or an official of his official duty due to dishonest or negligent attitude to his official duty, which negligently caused the death of the victim or other heavy consequences) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, expert examinations were appointed and other investigative actions were carried out.

The investigation is ongoing and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the law, added the press service.