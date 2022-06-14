Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, nine patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,903 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,103 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 85 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,217 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,926,715 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,668 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 273 citizens, the second dose to 197, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,076 citizens. Some 122 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,746,614 vaccine doses were administered, 5,351,241 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,252 people - the second dose, 3,296,504 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,617 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.