Azerbaijan reports no new COVID-19 cases for the second time since pandemic began

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected no new COVID-19 cases, three patients have recovered and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,884 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,094 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 75 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,150 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,924,498 tests have been conducted so far.

Some three people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 13.

No one was vaccinated with the first and second doses, as well as with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19. Thus, three citizens have received the third and the next vaccine doses.

Totally, up until now, 13,744,946 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,968 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,851,055 people – the second dose, 3,295,428 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,495 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.