SOCAR issues statement on fire at factory in Baku

By Trend

Footage of a fire at a factory has spread in Baku. It was reported that the fire occurred at one of the SOCAR plants.

In response to a request from Trend, SOCAR's Public Relations and Communications Service reported that this was not a fire, but a technical process.

It is noted that the company previously warned the public in connection with this issue.

Thus, within the framework of the program to ensure operational sustainability and improvement, implemented at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery SOCAR, from April 4, 2022, a 50-day scheduled repair work has begun at the plant.

"Currently, the final stage of the overhaul is being carried out and, in accordance with the plan, the process of commissioning the main technological facilities of the plant is underway.

Certain mixtures of hydrocarbons are sent to the plant's flare systems to prevent possible process failures when crude oil and oil products enter the refinery devices and bring the devices to processing capacity, resulting in smoke in the gas flares at the refinery.

These smokes can continue until the devices are fully operational and the recycling process returns to normal," SOCAR said.