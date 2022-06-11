FIA, AAF explore issues of cooperation

By Trend

President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), former rally driver Mohammed Ben Sulayem, having arrived in Baku as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, has met President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) Anar Alakbarov, Trend reports.

The sides emphasized high-level cooperation between the agencies and the implementation of several joint projects.

The meeting also addressed the activities on Azerbaijan's motor racing development, as well as AAF projects on road safety and car tourism.

The FIA ??president visited the Formula 1 city circuit to familiarize himself with the Grand Prix preparations. The meeting, attended by AAF President Anar Alakbarov and Executive Director of Baku City Circuit Arif Rahimov, outlined the full readiness of the city track for the competition.