Int'l conference discusses Azerbaijani museums operations

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has been represented at the final conference? within the BEMUSEUMER? project.

Director of the Carpet Museum Dr. Shirin Malikova took part in the virtual conference, Azernews reports, citing the Carpet Museum.

The online meeting discussed ? audience development as one of the key challenges of museums? and included discussions on possible ways of maintaining the established network of museum professionals in the South Caucasus region.

During the virtual conference, Shirin Malikova delivered a speech on the topic of audience development and accessibility to Azerbaijani museums.

BeMuseumer is a consortium project co-funded by Creative Europe of the European Union, led by the Georgian Museums Association, NEMO, and the Academy of Cultural Management (Netherlands).

The project focuses on elevating the professionalism of museum workers in the South Caucasus region with European expertise.

The project modules cover pieces of training, webinars, as well as study visits/practicums in the South Caucasus region, German and Dutch museums, hands-on sessions, forums, symposiums, methodology publications, etc. on the topic of key issues in the museum sector.

Notably, the Carpet Museum has been previously represented at a meeting on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Museums of the Turkic World.

Director of the Carpet Museum Shirin Malikova took part in the meeting which is held annually in different countries to foster mutual exchange of information and experience and open up new cooperation opportunities.

She delivered a presentation "Revival and Promotion of the Carpet Weaving Art, the Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum".

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze the audience with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Karabakh carpet Chalabi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row.