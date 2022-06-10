Azerbaijan implementing programs designed for self-employment of war vets

By Azernews

Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Security Ministry continues to support the families of martyrs and war veterans in line with the self-employment program, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The ministry's self-employment program involved 1,351 people of these categories this year. At the initial stage, they were provided with training to acquire knowledge and skills on how to organize and manage small businesses. After the training, they were provided with assets in the form of goods, materials, and equipment needed to establish small family farms and businesses in their chosen economic activity. With these assets, they create small businesses mainly in the agriculture, manufacturing, and services spheres.

After the end of the 44-day war, on President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the Labour and Social Security Ministry has been carrying out large-scale measures of social support to members of martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression. One of the directions of these measures is to create conditions for their access to small businesses through a self-employment program.

Last year, about 4,300 young people were involved in the self-employment program and created small businesses. The number of people involved in the self-employment program increased by 13.8 times to 16,232 last year. Over the past four years and in the first quarter of this year, more than 44,000 people were involved in the program and created small farms and businesses.

The paid public works program, which increases employment opportunities for the unemployed and job seekers, has also expanded significantly. Some 56,000 people have been employed through the program. Additionally, more than 2,000 martyr family members and disabled war veterans were hired within the framework of the employment marathon.